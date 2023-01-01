SAPD looking for missing 33-year-old man

Police say Anthony Hodges vanished Thursday in far-west San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — A 33-year-old San Antonio man is missing and "endangered" after disappearing along the 10100 block of Cedarmont Drive on the far west side.

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say Anthony Joseph Hodges has a medical condition "requiring a doctor's care." He vanished sometime Thursday, and was last seen wearing grey pants, a blue or black Dickies jacket, and a blue T-shirt.

Hodges stands about 6 feet 2, weighs 200 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, you're urged to call SAPD at (210) 207-7660.

