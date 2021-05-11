SAISD student arrested for threats at two high schools

The FBI, SAISD PD, and other local law enforcement agencies helped determine the threats were not credible. Students were safe, the district says.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio ISD student is in police custody, district officials said, after allegedly threatening Brackenridge and Burbank high schoolers on social media.

The threats were not credible and students were safe, the district says. SAISD thanked the FBI, its own police department, and other law enforcement agencies for investigating and detaining the student within 24 hours of the threat.

The school district increased police presence on campus during the investigation, though some parents complained that additional security measures should have been more visible at Burbank.

“There should’ve been other action taken,” Burbank mom Leslie Sapp said. “Regardless of what was happening behind the scenes with the investigation, to let the kids know, ‘Hey, we’re taking it seriously. You matter.’”

One senior student who wanted to remain anonymous says he and some friends left class early Thursday, fearing for their safety.

He acknowledged, however, that handling threats can be tricky for school districts. Addressing rumors before an investigation may prompt unnecessary fear or lend credibility to hoaxes.

“We will never jeopardize the safety of those in our care, and we will use all resources at our disposal to protect our SAISD family,” the district told parents in a statement.

The arrest comes after a violent week at Burbank High School, where dozens of students brawled in a class hallway. Videos of the fight garnered thousands of views on Facebook.