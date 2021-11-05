x
Student arrested after online threats against two SAISD high schools; district investigation deems them not credible

"Everyone is safe," a district spokesperson said.

SAN ANTONIO — An SAISD student was arrested Friday after he made online posts "implying harm" against Burbank and Brackenridge high schools, district officials said. An ensuing investigation by the district's police department also concluded those threats weren't credible. 

"Everyone is safe," SAISD Spokesperson Laura Short said, adding that the FBI and other local law enforcement entities assisted in the investigation. 

The district previously told KENS 5 it had increased police presence on the campuses as a "precautionary measure."

