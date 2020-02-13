SAN ANTONIO — Nearly two weeks after a shooting claimed the life of a San Antonio woman, and sent another victim to the hospital with injuries, San Antonio Police say they've arrested a suspect.

According to SAPD officials, cell phone records indicated to detectives that 25-year-old David Donjuan was at the scene of the shooting, which occurred around midnight on Feb. 1 at an apartment complex off Vance Jackson. Additionally, video surveillance gathered at the complex showed a suspect vehicle arriving shortly before the incident and leaving immediately after; authorities pinpointed the vehicle to Donjuan.

Officials also discovered that Donjuan had "some type of relationship" to the female victim who died, Amy Seabron, and had tried calling her several times in the weeks leading up to the shooting. SAPD says that, as far as investigators can tell, she never responded.

Donjuan was taken into custody "without incident" on Wednesday by SWAT members and SAPD officers, officials. He faces charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.