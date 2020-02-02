SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed and a man was injured after another man opened fire on them at a northwest-side apartment complex, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 11:40 p.m. Saturday at the Parc at Wall Street Apartments in the 11700 block of Vance Jackson Road.

Police said the man heard knocks at the door, and when he answered it, someone started shooting.

The woman died from her injuries and the man was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police did not give a description of the suspect and no arrests have been reported.

