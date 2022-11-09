'I want him found' | Mother of missing teen continues search on southeast side of San Antonio

Sierra Moreno said her 14-year-old son hasn't returned home after missing curfew on Sept. 3

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who went missing earlier this month.

According to a missing person bulletin, Adriel Luis Salazar was last seen on the 400 block of Orchard Road on September 3. He was wearing a black tank top, black basketball shorts and all black Nike Air Force Ones.

His mother said the teen left their house to go play basketball with friends.

"I gave him an 8 o'clock curfew because they wanted to go eat after they played ball. Then 8 o'clock came around and I messaged him because he missed curfew," said Sierra Moreno.

Moreno said he replied back saying he was running late, but never returned home. It was also the last day she heard from her son.

"I need him found. I want him found," she said.

Moreno says she is strict with Salazar and his siblings, but doesn't believe he would just take off on his own. She fears the teen may be in serious trouble and in need of help.

"I really don't know [where he's at] right now. I've heard multiple things," said Moreno.

She said police and nonprofits are helping her search for her son. While Moreno appreciates info given directly to her, she wants tipsters to go to police.