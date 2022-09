Jeremiah Lopez, 15, was last seen in the 5700 block of Golf Heights.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are currently searching for a missing teen who has not been seen since August 17.

He is described as being 5'10", weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.