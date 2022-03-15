Donate blood, get these five perks

From free movie tickets to T-shirts and even food, there are lots of rewards for rolling up your sleeve for a good cause.

SAN ANTONIO — There are several blood drives with lots of perks being offered to donors this spring. From movie tickets and T-shirts to a free barbecue meal, local healthcare workers are hoping it will be enough to increase the blood supply in our area.

Donors can stop by any South Texas Blood & Tissue Center blood drive – or one of the eight donor rooms located in San Antonio, Boerne, New Braunfels and Victoria and receive:

A Santikos movie pass (now until March 20)

Limited edition Feeling Lucky Shamrock T-shirt

Appointments can be made by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org/Give or calling (210) 731-5590.

There are also two events planned for this week:

San Antonio Housing Authority

Tuesday, March 15

1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Donors receive:

A Feeling Lucky T-shirt

Santikos movie pass

City of Balcones Heights at Wonderland of the Americas Mall

Tuesday, March 17

1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Donors receive:

$10 Rudy’s BBQ voucher

Santikos movie ticket

A Feeling Lucky T-shirt

There's also a planned blood drive at Santikos' Palladium Theater at the RIM shopping center, located at 17703 West I-10 Frontage Road. Donors will receive:

Santikos movie ticket

30-minute game play card

$4 off a large drink

$15 off 1-hour of bowling

Donor Vibes T-shirt

Appointments can be scheduled any time from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 20.

The Bloodmobile will be set up in the parking lot. To learn more, click here.