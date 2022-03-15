x
Public Safety

Donate blood, get these five perks

From free movie tickets to T-shirts and even food, there are lots of rewards for rolling up your sleeve for a good cause.

SAN ANTONIO — There are several blood drives with lots of perks being offered to donors this spring. From movie tickets and T-shirts to a free barbecue meal, local healthcare workers are hoping it will be enough to increase the blood supply in our area.

Donors can stop by any South Texas Blood & Tissue Center blood drive – or one of the eight donor rooms located in San Antonio, Boerne, New Braunfels and Victoria and receive:

  • A Santikos movie pass (now until March 20)    
  • Limited edition Feeling Lucky Shamrock T-shirt

Appointments can be made by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org/Give or calling (210) 731-5590.

There are also two events planned for this week:

San Antonio Housing Authority

Tuesday, March 15
1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Donors receive:

  • A Feeling Lucky T-shirt
  • Santikos movie pass 

City of Balcones Heights at Wonderland of the Americas Mall

Tuesday, March 17
1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Donors receive:

  • $10 Rudy’s BBQ voucher
  • Santikos movie ticket
  • A Feeling Lucky T-shirt

There's also a planned blood drive at Santikos' Palladium Theater at the RIM shopping center, located at 17703 West I-10 Frontage Road. Donors will receive: 

  • Santikos movie ticket
  • 30-minute game play card
  • $4 off a large drink
  • $15 off 1-hour of bowling
  • Donor Vibes T-shirt

Appointments can be scheduled any time from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 20. 

The Bloodmobile will be set up in the parking lot. To learn more, click here.

The Red Cross says the blood shortage crisis is still impacting patients everywhere; the supply is the lowest it's been in the past 10 years.

