Donate blood, get these five perks

SAN ANTONIO — There are several blood drives with lots of perks being offered to donors this spring. From movie tickets and T-shirts to a free barbecue meal, local healthcare workers are hoping it will be enough to increase the blood supply in our area.
Donors can stop by any South Texas Blood & Tissue Center blood drive – or one of the eight donor rooms located in San Antonio, Boerne, New Braunfels and Victoria and receive:
- A Santikos movie pass (now until March 20)
- Limited edition Feeling Lucky Shamrock T-shirt
Appointments can be made by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org/Give or calling (210) 731-5590.
There are also two events planned for this week:
San Antonio Housing Authority
Tuesday, March 15
1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Donors receive:
- A Feeling Lucky T-shirt
- Santikos movie pass
City of Balcones Heights at Wonderland of the Americas Mall
Tuesday, March 17
1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Donors receive:
- $10 Rudy’s BBQ voucher
- Santikos movie ticket
- A Feeling Lucky T-shirt
There's also a planned blood drive at Santikos' Palladium Theater at the RIM shopping center, located at 17703 West I-10 Frontage Road. Donors will receive:
- Santikos movie ticket
- 30-minute game play card
- $4 off a large drink
- $15 off 1-hour of bowling
- Donor Vibes T-shirt
Appointments can be scheduled any time from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 20.
The Bloodmobile will be set up in the parking lot. To learn more, click here.
The Red Cross says the blood shortage crisis is still impacting patients everywhere; the supply is the lowest it's been in the past 10 years.