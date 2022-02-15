Donate blood, go to San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo for free; get an Amazon gift card, too

South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is hoping the incentive will improve the shortage of blood by increasing it back to a three-day supply.

SAN ANTONIO — You can earn a free ticket to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo for donating blood and a $10 Amazon gift card. The deal is good for people who donate through Thursday, February 17.

The rodeo runs through February 27. South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is hoping the incentive will improve the shortage of blood by increasing it back to a three-day supply.

"The rodeo event is helping rebuild the community blood supply after the winter storm caused a day of donations to be lost. Blood supplies were tight coming out of the start of the new year, and now the blood supply is struggling once again," South Texas Blood & Tissue Center said in a news release.

To receive a ticket, go to donate at the South Texas Blood & Tissue Donor Pavilion, located at 6211 IH-10 West.

The deal is good while supplies last.

You can also make an appointment to donate blood by visiting the South Texas Blood & Tissue Donor Center's website.

Right now, the U.S., including Texas, is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade.

The supply is so low that many hospitals are not only postponing elective surgeries but are deferring patients from major surgeries, including life-saving organ transplants.