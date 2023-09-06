SAPD investigating after body found in San Antonio River in Southtown

Police have not identified the victim as of yet, but believe he was a man in his 60s.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The remains of an unidentified man were discovered submerged in the San Antonio River in the King William neighborhood Friday evening, but police say there were "no signs of forced trauma or obvious signs of injury."

The victim, who police believe to be in his 60s, was discovered by someone jogging along the River Walk around 4 p.m., near the 400 block of King William Street. According to San Antonio Police Department Officer Washington Moscoso, the body was found in a portion of the river that is about six feet deep.

“In most cases when we have a deceased person in a body of water, it’s floating or drifting by," Moscoso said. "This one was completely submerged.”

Police say the victim was possibly weighed down by steel-toed boots he was wearing.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.