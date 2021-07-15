BCSO investigating woman found dead in home as homicide, Sheriff Salazar says

Authorities say the victim had been dead for "at least a few days."

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County deputies are investigating the discovery of a middle-aged woman found dead Wednesday evening in her far-west-side home as a homicide, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

In a Thursday Zoom press conference, Salazar said deputies found the victim dead in her home after being contacted by concerned relatives who hadn’t heard from her. Authorities noticed a “partially covered” body through the window of the residence before forcing their way in.

While the victim hasn’t been identified, Salazar said she appears to be around 57 years old, adding she suffered from “severe trauma and appears to have been dead for at least a few days.”

Meanwhile, county authorities are searching for the woman’s 24-year-old roommate, Andrew Tetens, who went missing sometime Friday. He is diagnosed with a medical condition that requires medication. While it’s “too early to tell if he is in any way tied to the murder” of the woman,” according to Salazar, deputies believe his not taking his medication puts his safety and the safety of others at risk.