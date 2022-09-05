Thousands attend pro-choice rally in San Antonio in support of abortion rights

Reproductive health, justice and other organizations joined together to share their stories and speak out following the leaked Supreme Court draft.

SAN ANTONIO — An abortion rights rally took place Saturday morning in San Antonio as part of several events nationwide in support of abortion access and reproductive freedom, a press release said.

Planned Parenthood South Texas and other organizations gathered at the Bans off our Bodies rally which took place at 10 a.m. at the Main Plaza; reproductive health, justice and other organizations joined together to share their stories and speak out following the leaked Supreme Court draft.

Happening now in downtown San Antonio, @Ron_Nirenberg addressing abortion rights supports ahead of their March. pic.twitter.com/zArkA7FqRo — Victoria De Leon (@vdeleontv) May 14, 2022

Hundreds will be marching through downtown in just a few moments.



Organizers want young people, children and their families leading the march pic.twitter.com/0Q0pVmZ8ET — Victoria De Leon (@vdeleontv) May 14, 2022

The release said the groups were going to stand in solidarity to declare that no courts, politicians or bans should make personal decisions about anyone's health.