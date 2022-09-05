Thousands attend pro-choice rally in San Antonio in support of abortion rights

SAN ANTONIO — An abortion rights rally took place Saturday morning in San Antonio as part of several events nationwide in support of abortion access and reproductive freedom, a press release said.
Planned Parenthood South Texas and other organizations gathered at the Bans off our Bodies rally which took place at 10 a.m. at the Main Plaza; reproductive health, justice and other organizations joined together to share their stories and speak out following the leaked Supreme Court draft.
Related Story: Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court
The release said the groups were going to stand in solidarity to declare that no courts, politicians or bans should make personal decisions about anyone's health.
The disproportionate effect the ban would have on minority communities as well as those in the LGBTQ+ community would also be highlighted during the rally.