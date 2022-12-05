Hundreds of Austin-area students walk out of class to protest Roe v. Wade SCOTUS opinion

This comes days after students at Round Rock High School walked out of class last week.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of students are walking out of their classes Thursday, May 12, to protest the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Around 300 students were expected to walk out of Ann Richards High School at around 1 p.m.

Some students told KVUE that walkouts are also happening at Bowie, McCallum, Vandegrift, Eastside and Austin high schools.

On Friday, students at Anderson High School held their own walkout in response to the potential Supreme Court ruling. Del Valle High School students also reportedly held a walkout on May 13.

Last week, on May 6, students at Round Rock High School walked out of class to show support for abortion rights.

The walkouts come after a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked, suggesting that the nation's highest court could be on its way to repealing the landmark abortion ruling of Roe v. Wade. It is a draft opinion and a final decision on the matter could be months away.

Still, the leak has sparked protests across the nation, including here in Austin. Last week, at least two people were arrested during protests in the city.