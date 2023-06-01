Pride Month in San Antonio: A list of events and activities to commemorate the month

There are plenty of events for the city's LGBTQIA+ community and their allies to gather in celebration, including San Antonio's official parade and festival.

SAN ANTONIO — What began as a moment that sparked the fight for LGBTQ+ equality became a movement that has spanned decades. The first LGBTQ Pride Month took place in June 1970, commemorating the first anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York City.

There are plenty of events for the city's LGBTQIA+ community and their allies to gather in celebration of acceptance and expression, including San Antonio's official parade and festival sponsored by Pride San Antonio.

For just some of this month's Pride-themed events, see the rundown below:

Pride Ride Spin Class

Wellness at the Tobin invites you to celebrate pride and wellbeing with AMP Studio. Throw on your favorite bike shorts, lace up your rainbow sneakers and clip in for an inclusive, energetic spin class.

Saturday, June 3

9 a.m. - noon

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle

Pride Ride- Hosted by Team Taco

Team Taco Cycling Group, SAC - Office of Student Life, and Mixxedfit SA Dance Fitness Group are teaming up to celebrate Pride Month! This event is FREE, open to the public, and will be tons of fun! The goal of this event is to bring awareness, educate, empower, promote health/wellness, and celebrate the the LGBTQ+ community.

Saturday, June 3

9 a.m. - noon

SAC - Loftin Student Center - 1300 San Pedro Ave.

Fostering Equality Together: An LGBTQ Panel Discussion

This event will showcase esteemed members of the LGBTQ community affiliated with the local Riverside Pride Association. Panelists will share their personal experiences and valuable insights regarding the obstacles faced by the LGBTQ community and will deliberate on practical measures we can take collectively to champion equality and foster acceptance for all individuals.

Wednesday, June 7

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Bulverde Senior Center, 30280 Cougar Bend

2023 Icon’s Brunch

The Pride Center's Icon's Brunch is an inclusive event and has moved to the Rosenberg UIW Skyroom. The Center will present Icon Awards to exemplary members of the community for their outstanding contributions to LGBTQ+ causes. The event includes live entertainment, delicious food, special guests, bottomless drinks and more. The brunch is the largest and most exciting annual event supporting San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ community resource center. There will also be a silent auction to raise money for the Center’s health and wellness programming.

Saturday, June 11

11:30 a.m.

Rosenberg UIW Skyroom

New Braunfels Pride

The growing city of New Braunfels is hosting its own Pride Month event. It will include family-friendly live music drag performances food trucks local vendors and more. The NBTX Pride Festival is a celebration of all things LGBTQ+ and welcomes people of all ages races genders and sexual orientations.

Saturday June 10

11am - 9pm

Comal Country Fairgrounds

Night Out at the Zoo

Serving as the kickoff event for San Antonio's official Pride Week later this month, Night Out at the Zoo is billed as being an all-ages, family-friendly event to celebrate the LGBTQ community with the opportunity to interact with some animals firsthand, live music, entertainment and community resources.

Friday, June 16

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

San Antonio Zoo, 3903 North St. Mary's Street

A Celebration of Love at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Celebrate Pride Month in Hurricane Harbor San Antonio! Experience an after-hours splash party in Six Flags Fiesta Texas’s Water Park at the Lone Star Lagoon featuring live music, dance areas, specialty food, and drinks, select water attractions, and more!

Saturday, June 17 & 24

7:00 pm-12:00 am

Six Flags San Antonio

Out at the Tobin Pride Brunch

Join the Ghost Light Society for OUT at The Tobin Pride Brunch, a celebration of love, diversity, and inclusivity! This event will benefit the Thrive Youth Center, a local organization that provides resources and support for homeless LGBTQ+ youth.

Sunday, June 18

11:30 a.m.

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle

Pride Bigger than Texas

This is the official Pride parade and festival for the San Antonio area. It is San Antonio's only official Pride parade and the only night parade celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community. Net proceeds raised by Pride San Antonio will be distributed through public community gatherings to registered nonprofit organizations chosen by the Board of Directors.

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Festival: 11am - 7pm, Parade: 9 p.m.

Crockett Park, 1300 North Main Avenue

Fees: Ages 12+ (11 and under free)

May 6 - June 15 Presale online = $12

June 16 - June 24 General Admission Online = $15

*There is no fee to view the parade

An Evening with George Takei

George Takei is known around the world for his role in the acclaimed original TV series Star Trek, in which he played Hikaru Sulu, helmsman of the starship Enterprise. But Takei's story, which includes an acting career that spans six decades, goes where few have gone before.

Wednesday, June 28

7:30 p.m.