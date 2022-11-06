Popular Texas-based coffee shop opens another location in San Antonio

There aren’t too many coffee shops to dabble in on the north side. So this location helped bridge the gap in the coffee shop desert. ☕️

SAN ANTONIO — Looking for another place to get coffee on the north side? If so, you’re in luck. Summer Moon, an Austin-based coffee shop has opened a new location right here in San Antonio. This isn’t the first location here.

“We started being our own roaster a couple of years later. Then we came to San Antonio a little over five years ago --- our first location being at the St. Mary’s 281 tripoint location,” General Manager Dakotah Gettler. “And then we added two more. One in Leon Springs, the other in Alamo Ranch, and then now we have the Stone Oak one that just opened.”

There aren’t too many coffee shops to dabble in on the north side. So this location helped bridge the gap in the coffee shop desert.

“Well as most people know, this area hasn’t had much coffee. There’s not a whole lot of options in this area.” Gettler said. “So to bring some of our wood fire coffee in this area and give them more of an option. Not only to walk in, but also a drive through option. It’s a very fast-paced (and) as very tight knit community and we love being apart of it.”

So, how has the new location been received? The answer is great.

“Business has been awesome. This Stone Oak location has a great community around it that has just gotten behind us. We have multiple customers a day that come in and say how thankful they are that they don’t have to drive all the way to Leon Springs or downtown to get our coffee. They’re now coming in here,” Gettler said. “As you can tell, our décor makes it a very bright and energetic location for to come hang out, study, have a conversation and our baristas definitely stand behind that.”