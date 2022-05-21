Coffee truck in San Antonio offering red velvet lattes, horchata lattes, matcha and more

Looking for a new place to fuel up on coffee and soak in some sunshine? Me Latte has opened their second location.

SAN ANTONIO — Talk about delicious! We are back at it again with another coffee shop story, and the beans have led us to Me Latte on 16900 Blanco Road, a blue trailer ready to satisfy the taste buds of caffeine lovers.

It all started eight years ago when owner Lazaro Santos lived in Mexico. He said that’s where his passion was born.

"So I started drinking as a customer in another shop. I started loving specialty coffee," Santos said. "I started loving coffee [and] preparing coffee."

Coffee drinkers understand the feeling that fills your body after taking that first sip. Santos can relate. But for him, it was everything that goes into making that cup that ignited his passion.

"There's always something new to learn in the coffee industry. So, I started as a drinker and then as a barista. Then I got better on my latte art [and] then I started roasting, and I got better as a roaster too," Santos explained. "It's always things to do and I still have more to learn. I just think about how it's a good experience that turns me to other people, and to make it as a business too."

So, stumped on what you should try? Santos has some recommendations.

"Our signature is pretty popular. I would say the red velvet is popular too. Our horchata is popular."

And, it’s made from scratch!

This is their second and newest location that was opened only a few months ago. The other location is near UTSA on 7327 N Loop 1604 .