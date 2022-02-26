Police shut down highway after driver crashes, leaves the scene

The highway was shut down for over an hour while police searched for the driver, just to find out they had left the scene on their own.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver who was involved in a rollover crash that left the highway shut down for an hour and one person with severe facial injuries, just left the scene of the crash for unknown reasons, police say.

Just after 3 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to I-10 East and 410 North for a rollover, except when they got to the scene, the drivers were missing.

The black SUV that was in the grass was left behind by the owner for an unknown reason, but police didn't know this and thought the driver had been ejected.

Police shut the highway down while they looked for what they thought would be an injured or deceased person, but when they found out the engine was cold, they stopped the search.

The highway was shut down for an hour and treated like a fatal accident. Police said they just wanted to make sure they thoroughly searched in case the victim was out there.