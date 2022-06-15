Police search for missing 15-year-old last seen in southeast San Antonio

Justyne Renae Molina was last seen in the 600 block of Avondale.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old last seen on the city's southeast side.

Police said Molina is 5'1" and weighs around 125 pounds. She has brown wavy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing stud earrings, pink Kendra Scott necklace, grey leggings, yellow long sleeve shirt and black Crocs. He was also carrying a black duffel bag.