Toyota plant worker killed in deadly crash following 12-hour work shift

SAN ANTONIO — A man who worked at the Toyota Plant was killed in a deadly crash on the south side, overnight according to SAPD.

Around 7:19 a.m., a call came in for a report of a single vehicle crash on South Zarzamora. A coworker found the crashed vehicle and called police. When police and firefighters arrived, they found a car crashed into a tree, with a single occupant inside.

The man, who was in his 40s, died at the scene. Sergeant Garay said the man worked at the Toyota Plant nearby. He had just finished a 12-hour shift and was driving home after work when he crashed into a tree. Police believe that he may have been driving at a high rate of speed, causing him to lose control and crash into the tree.

Fatigue may have also been a factor, according to police. There was no indication of illegal activity.

His identification is pending due to notification of next of kin.

Traffic is currently be re-routed on Northbound Zarzamora while the crash in investigated.