Police search for man who stabs girlfriend at apartment complex, SAPD says

Police say the couple had been arguing before a 22 year-old-woman was stabbed in the lower back.

SAN ANTONIO — Police continue to search for a man who stabbed his girlfriend at an apartment complex on the west side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred on the 5500 block of Commerce around 1:50 a.m. Friday.

Police say the couple had been arguing before the 22 year-old woman was stabbed in the lower back.

The man fled the scene and all residents were asked to exit their apartments as police performed a search, according to officials.