Actor, 'Trejo's Tacos' founder Danny Trejo spotted at Corpus Christi International Airport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Machete" and "From Dusk Till Dawn" star Danny Trejo was spotted at the Corpus Christi International Airport on Thursday.
Dressed in all black, the actor/entrepreneur was spotted in the terminal wearing his signature Trejo's Tacos gear and stopped to take at least one photo with a fan.
Trejo is in town for the Boys & Girls of Alice's 29th Annual Steak & Burger Dinner fundraiser, where he is featured as the event's keynote speaker.
CCIA officials said they just happened to bump into his driver outside the airport.
Recently the 79-year-old actor has done a mix of voice work and screen work while building and promoting his Trejo's food and drinks empire, which includes coffee and donuts, cerveza and non-alcoholic tequila. His newest Trejos Taco's is headed overseas and is scheduled to open in Notting Hill, London, UK in November.
He even has a music venture: You guessed it -- Trejo's Music.
Trejo's acting career began after he famously spent years in and out of California prisons. It was while he was in prison that he completed a 12-step drug recovery program. He celebrated 55 years of sobriety Aug. 25.
He began in small roles, often cast as criminals or gang members, possibly because of the tattoos that cover his arms and torso. He became a staple of director Robert Rodriguez's films in the mid-1990s, first appearing in Desperado, and from there, the rest is history.