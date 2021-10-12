'Please talk to your kids' | Local districts address TikTok trend of vague threats toward schools

KENS 5 has been monitoring several school districts' social media.

SAN ANTONIO — A growing number of school districts in the San Antonio area, and across the country, are stepping up security Friday as they respond to non-specific threats that have gone viral on social media and appear to have originated on TikTok.

Several school districts and law enforcement agencies are aware of the national threat.

Remember if you see a threatening message, report it to law enforcement rather than continuing to share it on social media.

KENS 5 has been monitoring several school districts' social media.

The following school districts have released the following statements already in response to the TikTok trend:

Southwest Independent School District

"We have been aware of a challenge circulating nationwide in recent days on TikTok threatening gun violence in schools today, Friday, Dec. 17. While no specific threats have been made against Southwest ISD campuses, we will increase police presence at all of our campuses. Authorities at this time state these threats are unsubstantiated, however we will take every threat seriously and thoroughly investigate. District staff and SWISD Police will remain vigilant in keeping students and staff safe.

Read the district's full statement here.

East Central Independent School District

The safety of our students and staff is the top priority at East Central ISD. As some of you may be aware, school districts across the city, state, and country have recently received social media threats. Much of this stems from kids and their social media accounts and habits. All districts, including East Central ISD, investigate each threat seriously with various law enforcement agencies, the vast majority of which are false and unfounded.

What can you do? Monitor your child's social media accounts like TikTok and Instagram.

Read the district's full statement here.

Northside Independent School District

Similar to other school districts across the nation this week, NISD has seen an increase in threats and allegations posted on multiple social media platforms. The current trend involves threats specifically for Friday, Dec. 17.

Some of these threatening posts have identified specific campuses while others are more general. In all cases, campus administrators, Northside ISD Police, and other local agencies investigate each instance in an effort to determine the credibility of the threat as well as to determine the individual(s) responsible.

While officials have been able to deem the threats referencing NISD schools not credible, District staff and Northside ISD Police will remain vigilant in keeping students and staff safe.

Read the district's full statement here.

Northeast Independent School District

North East ISD is aware of the TikTok rumors that are circulating all over the country regarding violence at schools tomorrow, December 17. While these threats do not target NEISD specifically, we will continue to investigate. The FBI states they are aware of these postings and there is no credibility to the threats.

Read the district's full statement here.

Northside Independent School District

Northside ISD officials confirmed on Wednesday that a firearm was found in a student's backpack at Warren High School.

Campus officials reportedly received a report that a student might have been in possession of an illegal substance. They conducted a search of that student's backpack and found the weapon.

District officials say the student never brandished the weapon and no threat was made toward the campus or any student on campus. Officials did not say if the student was facing any charges, but a letter sent to families said "disciplinary and criminal action will be taken swiftly."

The social media threats have put many educators on edge as they circulate in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Michigan, which has been followed by numerous copycat threats to schools elsewhere.

San Antonio Independent School District

In a letter sent to parents Thursday, school officials said they believe the vague threats a meant to stop the learning environment. Below is the letter in part:

December 16, 2021

Dear Parents,

San Antonio ISD is aware of some social media trends and rumors that can create disruptions on our campuses and the surrounding community. Please know that there are currently vague threats being experienced by many school districts across the nation. We and our district police department are aware of these posts that are often created by individuals outside of our community with the intent of disrupting learning across the country.

Please know that we take every threat very seriously, however, these current social media trends are vague and mean to stop the learning environment on the last day of school Dec. 17 for many school districts across the country. One of our top priorities is to provide a positive and safe learning environment, safe from distractions, for all of our students and staff. We are asking for parents to monitor their children's social media usage and engage their children in conversations about proper behavior and the expectations outlined in our Student Code of Conduct.

Also, please talk to your children about the serious consequences of making threats to a school. Our officers work collaboratively with the FBI, and even when a child believes a post is deleted, it can still be recovered by law enforcement. Serious consequences can result, affecting a child’s future, including criminal charges, as well as the loss of job opportunities and college scholarships. It is not a joke. All threats are taken seriously and will be dealt with appropriately.

We also encourage all members of the community to report threats directly to law enforcement, rather than sharing unsubstantiated rumors through social media. Students and parents can make reports through our free, 24/7 K-12 Anonymous Reporting system.

The vague, anonymous posts circulating online warned that multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats.

In a statement on Twitter, TikTok said it was working with law enforcement to investigate.

“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness,” the statement said, “which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”

The posts follow a disturbing trend that has had students acting out in response to social media challenges. In September, students across the U.S. posted videos of themselves vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing soap dispensers as part of the “devious licks” challenge.

In October, students were challenged to slap a teacher, prompting the National Education Association to call on the leaders of Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to intervene.

Internet companies such as TikTok are generally exempt from liability under U.S. law for the material users post on their networks, thanks in large part to the legal “safe harbor” they are given by Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act.

“It would be unlikely that TikTok would be liable if there were actually to be a shooting,” said Jeff Kosseff, who wrote a book about Section 230 and teaches cybersecurity law at the U.S. Naval Academy. “Even without 230, there are just a lot of barriers against being able to bring a cause of action against the medium on which a threat was posted.”

But Kosseff, who got a warning about the TikTok challenge Thursday from his daughter’s school district in Arlington, Virginia, said that doesn’t mean TikTok can’t do something about it.

“They have a lot of flexibility to be doing the right thing and taking down harmful content. I am hopeful they are doing that,” he said.

The threats outraged educators around the country.

“Whether done as a joke or with malicious intent, it’s unacceptable. We know our school personnel will do everything in their power to keep our students safe,” officials with the Iowa State Education Association, the Iowa Association of School Boards and School Administrators of Iowa said in a joint statement.