Gun found in student's backpack at Warren High School, district officials say

Campus officials conducted a search of a student's backpack and found the weapon.

SAN ANTONIO — Northside ISD officials confirm Wednesday a firearm was found in a student's backpack at Warren High School.

Campus officials reportedly received a report that a student might have been in possession of an illegal substance. They conducted a search of that student's backpack and found the weapon.

District officials say the student never brandished the weapon and no threat was made toward the campus or any student on campus. Officials did not say if the student was facing any charges, but a letter sent to families said "disciplinary and criminal action will be taken swiftly."

Below is the full letter from the Warren High school principal that was sent to families:

"Hello Warriors. This is Melissa Hurst, Principal.

A report was made to administration that an individual may be in possession of an illegal substance. The Warren Administration and NISD police immediately located the student and a search was conducted. During the search a firearm was found in the backpack of a Warren HS student. I share this information with you in the spirit of transparency but also to assure you that disciplinary and criminal action will be taken swiftly.

We will continue to remain vigilant to ensure our campus is safe.

As always, the safety of students and staff is of the utmost importance and we remind students to communicate with campus administration and or contact the NISD safeline with any concerns.

Thank you so much for your continued support"