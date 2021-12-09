Boerne ISD shooting threat found to be not credible; teen expected to face charges

SAN ANTONIO — A 14-year-old boy is expected to face charges after admitting to a shooting threat hoax focused on Champion High School in Boerne. An hours-long investigation on Thursday found the incident wasn't credible.

According to a letter sent to Boerne ISD families Thursday night, the teen is not a student within the district, nor does he have access to weapons "of any kind." The district emphasized there was no immediate danger to students or staff, but will maintain an "increased law enforcement presence" on campus in the short term.