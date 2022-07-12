Grandmother of King Jay Davila to not serve prison time

As part of a plea agreement, King Jay Davila's grandmother will not serve any prison time. Instead, she will have to pay fines and be on probation for ten years.

SAN ANTONIO — The grandmother of King Jay Davila, the 8-month-old whose death was initially covered up by a "staged" kidnapping, has reached a plea agreement.

As part of the plea agreement, Beatrice Sampayo is being ordered to make a $1,000 donation to child safe and will not spend any time behind bars.

She will also have to pay a $1500 dollar fine and be under 10 years of probation. King Jay was reported kidnapped in January 2019.

Days after his disappearance, the father led police to where the baby was buried. It was determined the kidnapping was an attempt to cover up foul play.

The child's father and another woman are serving time in prison for their roles in the baby's death.

