Pickup truck slams into motorcyclist driving without headlights

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist walked away from a crash Saturday night with only minor injuries.

San Antonio Police were called out to Blanco and Fresno around 11 p.m. Saturday for a motorcycle crash.

At the scene, officers found a motorcycle that crashed into the side of a white pickup.

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, the drive of the motorcycle was driving along Blanco without his headlights on. A pickup truck driving in the opposite direction did not see the motorcycle and made a left turn into a nearby gas station, causing the motorcycle to slam into the truck.