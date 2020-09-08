x
Pickup truck slams into motorcyclist driving without headlights

The accident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday near Blanco Road and Fresno.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist walked away from a crash Saturday night with only minor injuries. 

San Antonio Police were called out to Blanco and Fresno around 11 p.m. Saturday for a motorcycle crash. 

At the scene, officers found a motorcycle that crashed into the side of a white pickup. 

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, the drive of the motorcycle was driving along Blanco without his headlights on. A pickup truck driving in the opposite direction did not see the motorcycle and made a left turn into a nearby gas station, causing the motorcycle to slam into the truck. 

The driver of the pickup truck was not charged and alcohol did not play a factor in the crash, per SAPD. 