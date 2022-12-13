Pedro Rodriguez leaves behind legacy as Chicano warrior

The former Director of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center died on December 1.

SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center has become part of the fabric of San Antonio, and no one had more to do with that, than the former director of the organization, Pedro Rodriguez.

Rodriguez passed away December 1 and will be laid to rest Tuesday, December 13.

Rodriguez leaves behind a legacy as a Chicano warrior.

"Pedro Rodriguez is solely responsible for what the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center has become today," said Cristina Balli, Executive Director/Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

"When we first started this organization as a cultural center, there weren't any... there were no cultural centers throughout the country," said Jorge Pina, Director of Programs/Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. "We were here, creating something brand new, a multidisciplinary cultural arts center dedicated to the culture of Chicanos, Chicanas, Tejanos mexicanos, Mexican-Americans and yes, it was just city. But little did we know that it was going to become a regional, national and an international cultural arts center."

"In 1980, before Pedro arrived, the organizers created and started the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. By 1983, they had hired Rodriguez to oversee the organization," said Pina. "And by 1984, we reopened the theater in March. And under his leadership, all the way to 1998 and past."

A mass honoring the life of Pedro Rodriguez will take place Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church at 10 a.m.

"His true impact is that he gave so many people opportunities, opportunity, opportunities to create, to work, to engage, using art…besides being a visionary, besides being an ambassador, besides being a leader, he truly was a Chicano. A Chicano warrior," said Pina.