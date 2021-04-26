Fire destroys home overnight on northeast side

Everyone was able to get out safely, but the home is a total loss.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire overnight broke out at a 2-story home on the northeast side. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the call for help came around 1 a.m.

When firefighters arrived in the 7000 block of Elusive Pass, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the house.

SAFD said the second story of the home sustained heavy fire damage and first floor heavy water damage.