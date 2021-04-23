128-year-old Seguin mansion catches fire from apparent lightning strike

No one was injured as firefighters responded to the blaze, but the extent of the damage is unknown.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews in Seguin responded to flames which sparked at a historic local structure Friday afternoon, but no one was on the property at the time.

It's believed that lightning caused the blaze at Olivia Mansion, a 7,500-square-foot building constructed in 1893 and located along North Austin Street, but the extent of the damage is unknown.

In this video posted by the mansion's Facebook page, flames could be seen licking the sky while plumes of smoke billowed from the top of the building.