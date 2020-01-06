KENS CARES: Champions for Change working to improve the community

A special group of 13 young people chosen as KENS Cares Champions For Change are determined to make life better for others in San Antonio and the rest of the area.

SAN ANTONIO — They are team players, they stand up for what is right and now, they are champions!

It all started with the Rowan Windham Memorial Cereal Drive. Until his death at the age of 10, Rowan Windham worked to make sure kids did not go hungry in San Antonio. In his honor, KENS Cares asked people to nominate other kids and young people who exemplify the passion to serve the community.

Eight-year-old Mason Cortez fits that to a tee. The Salinas Elementary School student is known for his wacky hair and baseball skills, but when he is not on the diamond, he is raising money for childhood cancer research and sharing encouragement on social media. Mason raised $700 as part of the Methodist Children's Hospital St. Baldrick's team. Then, he shaved his head to show his commitment to helping other kids his age.

See more about his story below: