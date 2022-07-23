'Just say goodbye': Burbank High School welcomes past alumni for celebration before building is demolished

SAISD gave alumni a chance to revisit the 85-year-old campus before it is demolished in August.

SAN ANTONIO — To honor the history of one of its oldest campuses before it’s demolished next month, San Antonio ISD invited alumni from the Luther Burbank High School's 85-year history to come give their old school one last look.

A pep rally usually, draws a pretty young crowd, but the Luther Burbank High School Alumni in the gymnasium Saturday came from classes as far back as the 1940's.

"Today is an event where we offer the opportunity for all of our past alumni from the class of 43 to the class of 2021 to actually come back and just say goodbye to the original, to the old Burbank high school one last time," said San Antonio ISD's Deputy Chief Operations Officer Kedrick Wright.

Before new students begin taking classes in the new building this fall, former students are getting the chance to look back at their time here.

"They got everybody to go home and get pieces of iron and everything to help the war effort, and they had a collection in the front. Mary-Louise Peche reminisced about her time at the school during World War II.

She and her daughter Chris are both graduates of Burbank. Chris says what they found here was not just memories, but treasures.

"My aunt's picture – her sister, who passed away – next month will be three years since she passed,” Chris said. “We found her picture on the wall. 1948. and then her picture in the yearbook, that meant a lot to us."

Wright said that the turnout was truly unexpected.