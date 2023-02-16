One killed after head-on crash, police say

A driver was killed after they were driving in the oncoming traffic lane, officials said Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was killed Thursday morning after a head-on crash off Hillcrest and Crestview Drive.

Around 11 a.m., San Antonio Police said a Jeep was traveling east bound in the opposite lanes of Hillcrest and hit another car head-on.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.