One killed after head-on crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO — One person was killed Thursday morning after a head-on crash off Hillcrest and Crestview Drive.
Around 11 a.m., San Antonio Police said a Jeep was traveling east bound in the opposite lanes of Hillcrest and hit another car head-on.
The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The identities of those involved has not been released and there was no word on why the driver of the Jeep was driving in the wrong lane.