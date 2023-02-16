Officials confirm loud explosion heard in Rio Grande Valley was meteorite

The loud noise reportedly shook some people's homes.

MISSION, Texas — Folks in the Rio Grande Valley reportedly heard a very loud explosion Wednesday afternoon, and officials are saying it was a meteorite.

On Twitter, Marcos shared footage from his doorbell camera where you can hear the loud explosion that happened right around 5:25 p.m.

It even shook his house, he said.

alternate angle: it shook the house a bit pic.twitter.com/vv9oR34Brw — marcos (@disdikmark) February 16, 2023

Sheriff Eddie Guerra tweeted, "Was informed by my Federal partners that Houston Air Traffic Control received reports from two aircrafts that they saw a meteorite west of McAllen. Where the exact point of impact is unknown. No reports of any damage in that area has been received."

The National Weather Service also confirmed a possible meteor sighting.

There's been reports of a possible meteorite this evening west of McAllen. One of the satellite tools we use is the Geostationary Lightning Mapper & it measures lightning as observed from space. GLM detected a signal at 523 PM with no storms around. No official confirmation yet. pic.twitter.com/1NKRZTZU9C — NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) February 16, 2023

The Mission Police Department also reportedly received numerous calls about the loud explosion.

Federal authorities confirmed the Houston Air Traffic Control received reports of a meteorite west of McAllen. The exact location of impact is unknown.

No damages or injuries have been reported at this time.

