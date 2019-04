FRIO COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead in a fatal crash overnight Wednesday in Frio County.

According to the Frio County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred along Highway 85 West between Dilley and Big Wells. DPS is assisting the sheriff's office in their investigation.

According to the Department of Transportation, that stretch of highway will remain closed until 3 p.m. Wednesday while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Refresh for more information.