SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot during an alleged break-in on the city's west side.

According to police, officers were called to the 10300 block of Lynx Crossing for an apparent shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen; he did not have a pulse.

Emergency crews initiated CPR before he was taken to SAMMC in critical condition.

Investigators say a woman who lives at the residence was an ex-girlfriend of the man. She told police he had broken into the residence. The woman said she hid from him in her bathroom with a shotgun, and when he entered the room she shot him.

