SAN ANTONIO — SAFD confirmed that there was one fatality following a fire at a northwest-side home Saturday morning.

Crews were initially called out to the scene in the 6900 block of Callaghan Road around 10 a.m.

The female victim was found in the bedroom where the fire originated, according to an official with SAFD.

No other occupants were in the home.

Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.