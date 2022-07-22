Northwest side's Spurs-themed skate park redesign is puro San Antonio

"You know where you are," one skater said on seeing it for the first time.

SAN ANTONIO — A skate park on the northwest side has a fresh coat of paint that gives it a real "home court" feel.

Stephen Clements recently decided to rekindle his childhood skateboarding habit

"Just 'cause I missed getting out on my board," Clements said.

He said he's come to skate at the Spring Time park at 6571 Spring Time Dr a few times recently, but it didn't look anything like it does now.

"None of this was painted, all that back there wasn't painted. The rails were a little shorter,” he said, pointing out the fiesta green, pink and orange symbols painted throughout the park.

It's Jarred Harriott's first time skating here. He says the vibrant colors spurred him to come check it out.

"I definitely feel like it was worth coming to check out. I do like the old-school spurs colors. It makes for getting great clips as well."

Christian Taylor says he feels the same way. He recently posted this video to YouTube of the first time he's skated in two years.

“The whole goal of the project is exactly that, to get people out and playing,” said Julie McCarty is the senior manager of the spurs give community engagement team

McCarty’s team has been working with the San Antonio Parks And Recreation Department to make projects like the Spring Time skate park renovation happen.

"Normally when people think of just, the Spurs, it's you know, basketball courts,” McCarty said. “Which yes, is incredibly important, but our hope is really to just help create and make safe places for kids and families to get outside, get active, and play no matter how that looks, whether that's a basketball court or a playground or a skate park."

Both Clements and Harriott say that skating at the Spring Time Park makes them feel in tune with their city.

"I think pretty much everyone in San Antonio is kind of a down to Earth like, spurs fan, you know what I mean?” Clements said. “So, I feel like people that come here and they see this, they're going to be very appreciative of it."