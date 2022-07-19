Monkeypox tracker: Two new cases reported Friday in Bexar County | Live updates

While the risk to the general public is currently low, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put people on edge when it comes to unfamiliar viruses and diseases.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio community and surrounding areas are concerned by the growing number of monkeypox cases reported in Bexar County.

While the risk to the general public is currently low, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has understandably put people on edge when it comes to unfamiliar viruses and diseases. Metro Health says everyone should be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox and seek medical attention if they experience them.

Below are the latest updates on monkeypox in Bexar County and you can track cases directly through Metro Health's dashboard here.

Friday, July 22

Two new cases were reported in Bexar County Friday. That brings the total number of cases to seven.

Monday, July 18

Metro Health reported five total cases in Bexar County on Monday.

Friday, July 15

Metro Health reported three total cases in Bexar County and announced the addition of an online dashboard to track cases.

Thursday, July 14

Bexar County confirmed its first two cases of monkeypox. KENS 5 spoke with Dr. Anita Kurian, the Assistant Director of San Antonio Metro Health Communicable Disease Division, about the risks and how monkeypox is transmitted. Here is some of what she said.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body, like the hands/palms, feet, chest or genitals. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely.

To prevent the spread of monkeypox, individuals can:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact in large crowds where people are wearing minimal clothing (such as nightclubs, festivals, raves, saunas, and bathhouses).

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with someone with a new, unexplained rash.

If you were exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms such as fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible. Healthcare providers can provide testing and care for people with monkeypox.

If sick with monkeypox, isolate at home until the rash has fully resolved, the scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed. Monkeypox is usually a self-limiting infection that does not require hospitalization.