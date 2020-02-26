SAN ANTONIO — Update: The modified lockdown at Boldt Elementary has been lifted.

Boldt Elementary School is on a "modified lockdown," according to a spokesperson with NISD.

The modified lockdown is reportedly due to a disturbance in the general area being investigated.

According to a spokesperson with BCSO, deputies tracked a stolen car to the area. Eventually, the suspect got out of the car and took off on foot. Deputies chased the man through a neighborhood near the school, but the suspect was not found.

Boldt Elementary was placed on a modified lockdown as a precaution as the pursuit was in place.

Modified lockdown means that all activities inside the building remain the same, but all exterior doors are secured and students are not allowed.

Anyone with information on the suspect is advised to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.