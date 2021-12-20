Nightclub employee injured after being hit by stray bullet, police say

The employee was offering a security guard water when they were struck by a bullet, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — A nightclub employee is in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet at a nightclub in north central San Antonio, police say.

Just after 11:30 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting at the Heat Nightclub located in the 1500 block of North Main Avenue.

Police said two groups of people started fighting inside the nightclub when they were kicked out but the fight still continued outside.

When the two groups were breaking up after the fight, someone started shooting as they were driving off and one of the nightclub employees got hit by a bullet.