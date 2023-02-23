New lawsuit file in tragedy at Robb Elementary School

Some survivors and their families are now suing the school district, the city, law enforcement, and the store that sold the gunman his weapon.

UVALDE, Texas — There are new developments Thursday morning in the shooting at Robb Elementary.

We learned late Wednesday that a new lawsuit has been filed in response to the tragedy in Uvalde that left 19 students, and two teachers dead.

Some survivors and their families are now suing the school district, the city, law enforcement, and the store that sold the gunman his weapon.

The terms of this lawsuit are detailed in an 85 page document.

These families are suing over a number of claims, including the police response to the shooting last May.

The families say the blame is on multiple people who played a role that day.

They’re also suing the gun store that sold the weapon to the 18-year-old gunman, as well as Daniel Defense, which is the gunmaker.

The families say the company actively promotes its weapons on social media and video games to younger audiences.

They’re also suing former UCISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo and the Uvalde Police Department for negligence.

Arredondo was fired back in August.

The plaintiffs are also suing the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office and members of Texas Department of Public Safety, claiming the officers acted or failed to act that day with deliberate indifference.

The lawsuit goes on to say Robb Elementary was not prepared for an active shooter on their campus.

They claim the school didn’t treat the maintenance with doors and locks with any urgency and there was a culture of non-compliance with security policies to lock doors.

The plaintiffs are demanding a jury trial to determine damages.

This is a developing story.

