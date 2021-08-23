NEISD Board of Trustees President tests positive for COVID-19

President Shannon Grona was absent from last week's emergency meeting when the NEISD board voted to require masks within district schools.

SAN ANTONIO — Following Thursday's emergency North East ISD board meeting, one notable absence was remarked upon by the NEISD community -- namely, that of Board of Trustees president Shannon Grona.

On Monday, Grona, issued a statement to explain her absence from the meeting: she tested positive for COVID-19, according to her message.

"I know there has been some concern expressed in the NEISD community about my not attending last Thursday's emergency meeting," Grona's statement read.

"The reason I was unable to attend that meeting is that I tested positive for COVID-19," Grimes said.

Grona closed the message out by issuing a PSA saying:

"If you feel like you have a cold or sinus infection- please go get tested. I did so because I wanted to make sure that I did not spread the virus to anyone else, including Dr. Maika or my fellow Board members. Stay safe and well!"

