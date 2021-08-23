NEISD Board of Trustees President tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO — Following Thursday's emergency North East ISD board meeting, one notable absence was remarked upon by the NEISD community -- namely, that of Board of Trustees president Shannon Grona.
On Monday, Grona, issued a statement to explain her absence from the meeting: she tested positive for COVID-19, according to her message.
"I know there has been some concern expressed in the NEISD community about my not attending last Thursday's emergency meeting," Grona's statement read.
"The reason I was unable to attend that meeting is that I tested positive for COVID-19," Grimes said.
Grona closed the message out by issuing a PSA saying:
"If you feel like you have a cold or sinus infection- please go get tested. I did so because I wanted to make sure that I did not spread the virus to anyone else, including Dr. Maika or my fellow Board members. Stay safe and well!"
The full message is below or you can click here.
At Thursday's meeting, the NEISD board voted to implement a mask mandate, in keeping with Bexar County's order that school districts within the county must require students, teachers, and staff to wear masks on school campuses.