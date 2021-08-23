Comal ISD to host job fair; looking for teachers, office staff, bus drivers and more

The job fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 26, from 5p.m. - 7 p.m. at the district’s Support Services Building, located at 1404 IH 35 North in New Braunfels.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Looking for a job at the start of this school year? Comal Independent School District is hiring for several positions.

The school district said they in need of teachers, office staff, bus drivers, custodians and after-school childcare workers.

The job fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 26, from 5p.m. - 7 p.m. at the district’s Support Services Building, located at 1404 IH 35 North in New Braunfels.

CISD said many of the positions offer paid holidays, weekends off, flexible schedules, as well as medical benefits and retirement savings opportunities.