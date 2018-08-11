NEW BRAUNFELS — KENS 5’s Neighborhood Eats is headed to New Braunfels for Wurstfest to take on New Braunfels’ biggest party.

Food segment host Marvin Hurst is traveling to cities in South Texas to meet viewers and, of course, eat food.

“This is a wonderful chance to chat and chew with those who follow Neighborhood Eats and those who need baptizing in a brand of fun,” Hurst said.

KENS is giving away free merchandise to fans who show up. Neighborhood Eats will be at Wurstfest from 4:00 p.m.-6:30 pm on Thursday.

Last week Neighborhood Eats threw a block party in Boerne. Expect another block party next Thursday at Pearsall Park in San Antonio with free food and more prizes.

