National Alliance for Mental Illness stretched to limits in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — Mental health needs are quickly outpacing the help that's available in Bexar County.

Statistics show that one in five people in Bexar County are living with a mental illness.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in San Antonio says it is stretched beyond capacity.

"If we are looking at Bexar County with a population of over two million, that's over 400,000 people in Bexar County alone that are suffering from a mental disorder,” said Brandy Flores, NAMI. "We just really need more help here in Bexar County."

NAMI does offer several resources, like classes to help veterans, or families.

There are even support groups and something called a warmline that you can call.

It's available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NAMI says it's staffed with people who have had their own mental health struggles so it's not just a sounding board.

They are holding an upcoming walk on October 8th at the San Antonio Zoo.

They are still looking for participants and teams to come out and support.