Moving Forward from the Uvalde Tragedy through fashion

Each of the designers has either had a direct connection to Uvalde or has had their life impacted by gun violence in some way.

SAN ANTONIO — Almost a year has passed since a gunman walked into a school in Uvalde and took twenty-one lives. A former teacher says decided to use fashion, not to move on, but to move forward.

Former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District substitute and fashion design teacher, Lorena Auguste is still working on mending the wounds from May 2022.

"I couldn't sleep for days. I had to go to therapy four days a week. I couldn't eat," Auguste said.

Auguste said she taught 11 of the Robb Elementary students who lost their lives.

“Even as an educator now, when I walk through that door, even though I pray, even though I'm optimistic and strong minded, I know that there may be a chance.” she said. “I need to always be cautious.”

On Friday she hosted "Fashion Reaction: Amore" at Peace by Piece Connections (4803 South Flores Street) on San Antonio's South Side. Proceeds from the event benefitted Uvalde's Progreso Memorial Library.

One of the designers, Angel, grew up on the west side of San Antonio He said he decided to develop a casual look to reflect how mundane the issue of gun violence has become.

“I would leave school and I would definitely see guns in people's hands,” he said. “And as if it was just normal, you know, to me, yes, it did impact me. But at the same time, it's kind of like it's a normal day in America."

Auguste asked that each designer either dedicate the outfits to the victims or draw inspiration from their own experiences with gun violence.

"He's from his own kind of community. She's from her own and she's with juniors. teenagers. She said. “So the way it impacts her is not the way it impacts me."

A second benefit is planned for june second at el Progreso Memorial Library in Uvalde.