Nearly 13,000 pieces of evidence collected in DOJ's ongoing Uvalde investigation

SAN ANTONIO — Months after launching an independent review of the botched law enforcement response at the Robb Elementary shooting, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice say they've collected almost 13,000 pieces of evidence while viewing or conducting more than 200 interviews over nine visits to Uvalde.

The DOJ started its own Critical Incident Review of the shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 children, last summer at the behest of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin. The department says the goal is to identify best practices to help first responders in future shooting events while "providing a roadmap for community safety before, during and after such incidents."

It isn't seeking criminal or civil accountability, the DOJ clarified. The review began on June 8, 2022, and involves 10 experts who have been in Uvalde a total of 30 days thus far.

The DOJ says the team's collected evidence includes:

Policies, procedures and training materials from responding law enforcement agencies

Manuals

Surveillance footage and photos

Interview transcripts

The individuals interviewed by the team including law enforcement personnel, public information personnel, school staff, government officials, hospital staff and witnesses.

DOJ officials told the Uvalde community at an in-person meeting Wednesday that it was providing additional support as the one-year anniversary of the shooting approaches, including trauma therapy resources and assistance with planning for large gatherings.

The May 24, 2022 shooting resulted in ongoing demands for accountability and reform from relatives of Robb Elementary victims, as well as the terminations and departures of key community figures.