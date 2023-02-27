Motorcycle split in half after colliding with vehicle, rider broke several bones

Police say that the motorcycle rider was possibly going at a high rate of speed when he collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Loop 1604 and Blanco.

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcycle was split in half after colliding with a vehicle late Sunday evening, causing the rider to break several bones, police say.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Blanco Road at Loop 1604 on the northside.

When police arrived at the location, they found the motorcycist with several broken bones and his bike was split in half. The sedan he hit was idling nearby.

An officer say that the motorcyclist was possibly going at a high rate of speed when he collided with the vehicle at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital in stable condition with multiple broken bones, according to police.

The sedan driver was not injured.

No charges are pending.

