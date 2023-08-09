Motorcycle driver left with serious injuries after crash on northwest side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — One man is sent to the hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle on the northwest side Tuesday night, according to San Antonio Police.
The incident occurred on the 1400 block of Culebra around 10:11 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials say as a small car was exiting a gas station and collided with a motorcycle they presume was traveling at a high speed. When SAPD arrived on the scene they found a man with serious injuries near a motorcycle.
The driver of the car remained on the scene and officials say they aren't filing any charges at this time.
The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.