Mother dead, son injured after being shot in front of their house, police say

A car drove up to the victims, then several shots were fired.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A mother and son were sent to the hospital after being shot in front of their east side home Friday night, officials say.

At 11:30 p.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Nellina for a reported shooting.

Police say a vehicle drove up as the mother and her son were standing outside their home and started shooting.

The woman was hit multiple times by bullets in her lower back and the man was hit a bullet in his leg.

The woman was not responsive when police found her, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The man was transported in stable condition.